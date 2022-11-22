French tax inspector kills during visit to antique dealer

A French tax inspector was slain while conducting an examination at the residence of a trader in second-hand products.

The victim’s female colleague was also found bound to a chair. It is believed that the tax inspector, who was 43 years old, was stabbed to death.

At the premises of the dealer in the quaint northern village of Bullecourt, police officers discovered the victim bound to a chair and lying on the ground nearby. The victim’s female colleague was also found bound to a chair.

In a building on the outskirts, the body of the dealer was found, and it had many bullet wounds. According to the office of the local prosecutor, he shot himself.

According to Eric Bianchin, the mayor of Bullecourt, a community of 250 inhabitants located south-east of Arras, the 46-year-old businessman collected stuff from private homes and car-boot sales in order to resell them at the farm that he owned. Bullecourt is located in France.

The mayor of the French village said to the French media, “I never had any difficulty with him,” adding that he had come in the community four years earlier.

Nevertheless, it became apparent that a problem occurred during his conversation with the team from the tax office that had visited his home on Monday in order to inspect his books.

Early on Monday evening, the alarm was raised “by a witness,” and when emergency personnel arrived at the site, they found both the inspector and the farm-owner dead.

Gabriel Attal, the French minister in charge of public accounts, made a visit on Tuesday to the slain inspector’s colleagues and said that the inspector “was performing his work” before he was killed. However, Attal said that the inspector “never came back.”

His lone surviving associate is currently being evaluated and treated for shock.