G20 speech outlines Ukraine’s peace plan

Volodymyr Zelensky presented a 10-point peace plan to G20 leaders in Bali on Tuesday, according to a transcript.

The phases include nuclear safety, food security, a special tribunal for alleged Russian war crimes, and a definitive peace treaty with Moscow.

He urged G20 leaders to “demand Russia abandon nuclear threats” and curb Moscow’s energy imports.

Zelensky linked the recent liberation of Kherson, Ukraine, to the battles that led to the Allies’ WWII victory.

“It’s like D-Day, the Allies’ Normandy landing. It wasn’t the end of the war against evil, but it changed everything, Zelensky remarked.

If victory is assured, shouldn’t we adopt our peace plan to save thousands of lives and prevent future destabilization?

As winter approaches, Zelensky urged Russia to stop targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Let Russia show it wants peace by rejecting terror, he urged.

Multiple Western politicians have promised not to have any communication with Sergey Lavrov, the Kremlin’s foreign minister.

