Gas and ash worries prompt Hawaii evacuations

People of Hawaii have been urged to brace for the worst.

Lava flows go toward populated areas.

It is erupting for the first time in 38 years.

Advertisement

People living on the slopes of Hawaii’s Big Island’s Mauna Loa volcano have been urged to brace for the worst.

Officials have warned locals to leave if lava flows go toward populated areas from the world’s largest active volcano, which is erupting for the first time in 38 years.

The eruption of Mauna Loa isn’t directly endangering settlements, but the US Geological Survey has warned the 200,000 residents on the Big Island that eruptions “may be quite dynamic”

“Lava flows are not threatening any downslope settlements at this moment,” said Gov. David Ige.

Downwind may carry volcanic ash, fine ash, and Pele’s hair. We encourage people with respiratory sensitivity to minimize exposure.”

Volcanic glass is called Pele’s hair.

Advertisement

The eruption began late Sunday night after several significant earthquakes, said Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientist Ken Hon (HVO).

The summit crater and northeast flank vents are far from residences and villages.

Officials warned the public to keep away from the fissures, which are 1 to 2 miles (1.6 to 3.2km) long. Lava is flying 100 to 200 feet (30 to 60m) into the air.

Dr. Libby Char, head of the state Department of Health, said air quality on the Big Island is good right now.

The HVO raised the aviation threat level from “yellow” to “red” due to airborne fumes and ash.

Mauna Loa is one of five volcanoes on Big Island, the southernmost Hawaiian island.

Advertisement

Mauna Loa is a considerably larger neighbor of Kilauea, which erupted in a residential zone and destroyed 700 homes in 2018.

Mauna Loa’s slopes are steeper than Kilauea’s, hence lava flows faster.

In 1950, the mountain’s lava traveled 24km to the coast in under three hours.

El Salvador’s authorities have cautioned inhabitants near the erupting Chaparrastique volcano to remain vigilant.

The Environmental Ministry’s observatory recorded explosions in the volcano’s major crater 135km east of the capital. The eruption was rated 1 out of 8.

The volcano erupted, sending rock and ash into the crater. Nobody was hurt.

Advertisement

Also Read World’s largest active volcano erupts in Hawaii Lava flows are contained within the summit area and are not threatening...