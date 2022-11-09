Georgia campaigns prepares for Senate runoff

Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker are gearing up for one more month of campaigning.

Both parties aim to raise their spending in Georgia because of the possibility of a runoff election.

There are still four Senate contests to be decided, but only Georgia presents the possibility of a repeat. The campaigns of Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican opponent Herschel Walker are beginning to gear up for one more month of campaigning as day breaks the morning after the election, instead of waiting for a runoff to be formally declared by state election officials.

According to aides, both candidates are anticipated to speak later today, though exact details are still being finalized.

Leading figures from the Democratic and Republican parties also tell media that they plan to increase their substantial spending in Georgia because of the growing expectation that control of the Senate may depend on the results of a possible runoff election on December 6.

Out of more over 4 million votes cast, Warnock leads Walker by a mere 18,000 votes, but Republican officials are concerned by another election night result: Walker’s underperformance as compared to Gov. Brian Kemp.

Kemp did significantly better than Walker in suburban regions, winning around 163,000 more votes than Walker.

Republican expectations for a red wave in Senate contests throughout the country were dashed, but will Georgia present another opportunity in four weeks?

