Germany offers to help Poland patrol airspace

Ukraine Air Force “do everything” to help Poland missile strike probe
In light of the missile explosion that occurred on Tuesday, Germany announced on Wednesday that it will lend support to Poland to assist in the patrolling of Polish airspace.
“As an immediate reaction to the incident in Poland, we will offer to strengthen air policing with combat air patrols over its airspace with German Eurofighters,” German Defense Ministry spokesperson Christian Thiels said at a press conference.
“The mission could begin as early as tomorrow, if Poland desired,” he added.
At the same news conference, the Deputy Spokesperson for the German Government, Wolfgang Buechner, stated that Chancellor Olaf Scholz has extended Polish President Andrzej Duda Berlin’s support over the phone. Buechner made this statement during the same press conference.
“There is no question that we are standing very closely by Poland’s side and will of course not leave Poland alone in this situation,” said Buechner.
