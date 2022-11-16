Germany offers to help Poland patrol airspace

Germany will offer to strengthen air policing with combat air patrols over Polish airspace.

Patrols could take off from German airbases and return here after each mission.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has extended Polish President Andrzej Duda Berlin’s support over the phone.

In light of the missile explosion that occurred on Tuesday, Germany announced on Wednesday that it will lend support to Poland to assist in the patrolling of Polish airspace.

“As an immediate reaction to the incident in Poland, we will offer to strengthen air policing with combat air patrols over its airspace with German Eurofighters,” German Defense Ministry spokesperson Christian Thiels said at a press conference.

“The mission could begin as early as tomorrow, if Poland desired,” he added.

“The jets do not need to be relocated to Poland. Patrols could take off from German airbases and return here after each mission,” Thiels said.

According to the information provided by the official, the German Minister of Defense Christine Lambrecht intends to discuss the situation with her Polish counterpart on Wednesday.

At the same news conference, the Deputy Spokesperson for the German Government, Wolfgang Buechner, stated that Chancellor Olaf Scholz has extended Polish President Andrzej Duda Berlin's support over the phone. Buechner made this statement during the same press conference. "There is no question that we are standing very closely by Poland's side and will of course not leave Poland alone in this situation," said Buechner.