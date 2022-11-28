Global health experts renames Monkeypox to Mpox

The World Health Organization has changed the name of the virus from monkeypox to mpox.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has changed the name of the virus from monkeypox to mpox in response to objections about the racial and stigmatizing terminology used in the naming.

For a year, the two terms will coexist before the older one is phased away.

After extensive deliberation among specialists, nations, and the general public, Mpox was chosen.

The WHO said that it may be utilized with ease in both English and other languages.

The virus that causes human monkeypox was first identified and given the name in 1970, more than a decade after the disease it caused was found in caged monkeys.

Since then, the WHO has provided guidance on illness names.

It emphasizes the need to avoid offending any cultural, social, national, or ethnic groups and to minimize any unwarranted detrimental influence on trade, travel, tourism, or animal welfare.

Because they were “non-stigmatizing” and simple to pronounce, Greek alphabet letters were advised for use when referring to variants during the Covid epidemic.

This year, the mpox virus, which belongs to the same family of viruses as smallpox, has expanded unusually in many nations outside of central and west Africa, where it is often found.

Due to the fact that cases of mpox have been reported in 29 European nations as well as Canada, Australia, and the US, there is an urgent need for a vaccination to protect individuals who are most vulnerable.

The WHO declared a global health emergency in July as a result of the sharp increase in cases occurring globally, which included high fevers and skin lesions or rashes.

However, the number of cases of the illness has been dropping globally for a while now.

More than 3,500 cases have been reported in the UK since May, but after a peak in July, a vaccination rollout helped reduce cases.

Men who have intercourse with men were the majority of those affected.

