South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham tweeted Sunday that Senate leadership elections should be delayed until after Georgia’s runoff.

CNN reports Senate GOP leaders intend to hold leadership elections on Wednesday. Leaders said the votes would follow the same timeline as 2020, when two Georgia Senate races went to runoffs.

Sen. Rick Scott, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, asked for a delay of the elections Sunday, saying it “doesn’t make sense” to have them this week.

Scott has been asked by “several” to run for minority leader.

Mitch McConnell is anticipated to easily take the top post again, making him the longest Senate party leader in history, but he faces disagreement. Former President Trump campaigned against him.

