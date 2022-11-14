Senate leadership elections should be delayed until after Georgia’s runoff.

GOP leaders intend to hold leadership elections on Wednesday

Votes would follow the same timeline as 2020.

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham tweeted Sunday that Senate leadership elections should be delayed until after Georgia’s runoff.

CNN reports Senate GOP leaders intend to hold leadership elections on Wednesday. Leaders said the votes would follow the same timeline as 2020, when two Georgia Senate races went to runoffs.

Sen. Rick Scott, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, asked for a delay of the elections Sunday, saying it “doesn’t make sense” to have them this week.

Scott has been asked by “several” to run for minority leader.

Mitch McConnell is anticipated to easily take the top post again, making him the longest Senate party leader in history, but he faces disagreement. Former President Trump campaigned against him.

Advertisement In light of #GASen runoff, it would be appropriate to delay Senate leadership elections until we know who is in the Senate Republican Conference. I totally agree with Senator @TedCruz that to do otherwise would be disrespectful to @HerschelWalker. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) November 14, 2022

