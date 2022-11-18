Hackers stops Pacific island government for one week

The government, police, and prime minister’s offices’ websites have all been compromised.

After what is believed to have been a cyberattack on local servers, Vanuatu’s government was rendered inoperable for more than 11 days.

The government, police, and prime minister’s offices’ websites on the Pacific island have all been compromised.

Additionally, it has shut down all government services and agencies’ email systems, intranets, and internet databases for schools, hospitals, and other emergency services.

About 315,000 people, spread across numerous islands, are residing in the country, and the government closure has made it difficult for them to complete basic activities like filing taxes, paying bills, obtaining licenses, and obtaining travel visas.

Anyone who uses a gov.vu email address or domain has likely been impacted, residents told the media.

Advertisement “Anyone who tried to do anything with the government knew the system was down,” said Ginny Stein, an Australian journalist and communications consultant who spent years living in Port Vila, and left on Monday.

“My experience of trying to check out of the country… well they just couldn’t operate. They were really struggling to get basic things done.”

She spoke of significant delays in submitting any applications to the government because of the use of manual systems and, in many instances, business closures by officials.

“You’d walk into the offices and they were closed or they were turning you away saying ‘come back next week maybe, but we don’t know’,” she said.

Even so, government employees have made every effort to keep things running, with some even using personal email accounts and internet hotspots for crucial tasks. Cheques have been used to pay employees in place of electronic transfers. One government employee described the experience of having to walk from department to department to get the necessary approvals and checks on an application. Others have been manually taking notes.