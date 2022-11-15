Haiti, UN seek $146 million to fight new cholera outbreak

The cholera outbreak has already killed 161 people in six weeks.

This is the first breakout of the deadly diarrheal disease in three years.

4.7 million people are facing significant levels of food insecurity, the U.N. says.

Tuesday, the United Nations and Haiti requested $145.6 million to combat a new cholera outbreak that has already killed 161 people in six weeks.

Since the Caribbean nation eradicated a cholera epidemic that began in 2010 and killed more than 10,000 people over the next eight years, this is the first breakout of the deadly diarrheal disease in three years.

The health ministry of Haiti reported 8,708 suspected cases and 7,623 hospitalized patients on Monday, as the disease has spread to seven of Haiti’s 10 departments.

In a statement, the United Nations requested “$145.6 million to support the country in its emergency response against the new wave of cholera and bring the necessary aid to 1.4 million people living in the most vulnerable areas.”

“Cholera is an avoidable and treatable disease, and national institutions – using their experience and knowledge – quickly set up an effective response, in close cooperation with the local and international humanitarian community,” said United Nations humanitarian coordinator in Haiti, Ulrika Richardson.

According to his Twitter account, Prime Minister Ariel Henry also joined the appeal for funding the cholera response.

According to the UN statement, 500,000 individuals are at danger of developing the disease.

Additionally, 4.7 million people – almost half of the population – are facing significant levels of food insecurity, “putting over 19,200 people in a disaster situation, for the first time in the history of Haiti.”

Armed gangs terrorizing the populace have also contributed to the country’s state of instability.

Last week authorities managed to chase away gunmen who had seized the country’s main oil import facility for two months.

The siege had caused serious fuel shortages and prevented the delivery of drinking water, which was essential for combating the cholera epidemic.

According to the United Nations, gangs employ “sexual violence as a weapon to terrorize the population.”

It stated that approximately 100,000 individuals had been uprooted in the turmoil that has enveloped the country since June 2021.

