Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • Hakeem Jeffries may run unopposed for Democratic leader
Hakeem Jeffries may run unopposed for Democratic leader

Hakeem Jeffries may run unopposed for Democratic leader

Articles
Advertisement
Hakeem Jeffries may run unopposed for Democratic leader

Hakeem Jeffries may run unopposed for Democratic leader

Advertisement
  • Rep. Hakeem Jeffries has long been considered the frontrunner to succeed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as Democratic leader.
  • Jeffries is a member of the Congressional Black Caucus and the House Democratic Caucus.
  • Rep. Jim Clyburn, a Democrat from South Carolina, has also said he will not run.
Advertisement

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, a Democrat from New York, has long been considered the frontrunner to succeed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as Democratic leader.

Now that House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer has announced he will not run for House leadership, Jeffries will almost certainly be the caucus leader, as he will almost certainly run unchallenged.

Jeffries is a member of the Congressional Black Caucus and the House Democratic Caucus.

Rep. Adam Schiff, a Democrat from California, indicated Wednesday that he will not run for party leader, and Rep. Jim Clyburn, a Democrat from South Carolina, has also said he will not run.

“I’m not going to get involved in making my choice in this public way. But I have said to both of (Hoyer and Jeffries) that I will not pursue the position of Leader of our party,” Clyburn said on Wednesday.

Jeffries has been pitching himself to members, with Reps. Katherine Clark and Pete Aguilar serving as the caucus’ No. 1, 2 and 3 in leadership.

Advertisement

Also Read

Nancy Pelosi resigns as House Democrat leader
Nancy Pelosi resigns as House Democrat leader

Nancy Pelosi has been a speaker of the US House of Representatives...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the US News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Merseyside school staff humiliates their female student
Merseyside school staff humiliates their female student
DCI John Caldwell critically ill and sedated after he was shot
DCI John Caldwell critically ill and sedated after he was shot
Ukraine has 'suffered unimaginably', says King Charles
Ukraine has 'suffered unimaginably', says King Charles
Son detained without bail after killing his father
Son detained without bail after killing his father
Kenyan man released from prison after ten years
Kenyan man released from prison after ten years
16-hour saga ensues on Japan Airlines short-haul flight
16-hour saga ensues on Japan Airlines short-haul flight
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story