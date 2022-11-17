Hakeem Jeffries may run unopposed for Democratic leader

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries has long been considered the frontrunner to succeed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as Democratic leader.

Jeffries is a member of the Congressional Black Caucus and the House Democratic Caucus.

Rep. Jim Clyburn, a Democrat from South Carolina, has also said he will not run.

Now that House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer has announced he will not run for House leadership, Jeffries will almost certainly be the caucus leader, as he will almost certainly run unchallenged.

Rep. Adam Schiff, a Democrat from California, indicated Wednesday that he will not run for party leader, and Rep. Jim Clyburn, a Democrat from South Carolina, has also said he will not run.

“I’m not going to get involved in making my choice in this public way. But I have said to both of (Hoyer and Jeffries) that I will not pursue the position of Leader of our party,” Clyburn said on Wednesday.

Jeffries has been pitching himself to members, with Reps. Katherine Clark and Pete Aguilar serving as the caucus’ No. 1, 2 and 3 in leadership.

