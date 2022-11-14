Hong Kong investigates rugby protest song

Hong Kong officials ordered an investigation.

A protest song was played instead of China’s anthem.

The city deplores the song’s association with violent protests.

Advertisement

After a rugby game where a protest song was played instead of China’s anthem, Hong Kong officials ordered an investigation.

The city “deeply deplores” the song’s association with “violent protests.”

Glory to Hong Kong is the 2019 pro-democracy anthem.

Under Beijing’s strict control, it’s gotten more controversial.

The lyrics mention “democracy and liberty” and “tears on our land.”

Videos of the moment from Sunday’s match have been widely circulated online. Hong Kong officials did not name the song.

Advertisement

The song plays before a Hong Kong-South Korea match in the annual Asia Rugby Sevens. The players ignore the tune.

The organizers blamed “a junior staff member’s human error” and said the Hong Kong team coach submitted the correct music.

A government spokeswoman said they wrote to the Hong Kong Rugby Union on Sunday evening asking a comprehensive investigation.

After Hong Kong won the final, China’s national anthem, March of the Volunteers, was played at the prize ceremony.

Hong Kong Rugby Union is “very dissatisfied” Asia Rugby “has apologized and promised it won’t happen again,” the statement said.

Hong Kong outlaws disrespecting the Chinese national anthem. After years of being booed during football games, it was enacted in 2020.

Advertisement

Glory to Hong Kong isn’t banned in the city, but a man who played it on his harmonica outside the British consulate was detained for “seditious intent”

Hong Kong is a special administrative region of China governed by the “one country, two systems” principle, which preserves freedoms not found on the mainland.

In recent years, especially after pro-democracy protests, China’s influence has grown.

Beijing’s 2019 extradition bill would have allowed Hong Kongers to be tried in China. The bill sparked the city’s largest protests ever.

China criminalized secession, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign forces in 2020.

Beijing insists the law is needed for stability, but critics say its loose definition stifles protest and free speech. Since the law’s introduction, hundreds of protesters, activists, and opposition lawmakers have been arrested.

Advertisement

Also Read Hong Kong jails woman for insulting China’s national anthem Paula Leung was sentenced to three months in jail for insulting China's...