House Republicans win narrowly

Republicans have won 218 House seats a week after the midterms.

The party’s razor-thin House edge is enough to derail Biden’s plan for two years.

Senate Democrats will keep power.

Kevin McCarthy, House GOP leader, celebrated.

January brings a new Congress.

Republicans underperformed in last week’s midterms when they anticipated retaking both chambers.

Mike Garcia won California’s 27th district on Wednesday, giving them a House majority.

CBS projects the GOP will win 218-223 of the 435 House seats.

Several close races are still being counted, so their winners may not be known for days or weeks.

Mr. McCarthy, picked by rank-and-file Republicans to replace Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House, said the chamber had “officially turned.”

The California congressman tweeted Wednesday night, “Americans are ready for a new direction, and House Republicans are ready to deliver.”

To become Speaker, the House Republican minority leader must win over 435 members.

Pelosi said her party would exercise “great power over a tiny Republican majority” in a statement Wednesday night.

Mrs. Pelosi, 82, mentioned nothing in her news release about whether she plans to remain minority leader, despite speculation in Washington.

