HRH Crown Prince sponsors Jakarta Islamic Center Restoration

The Jakarta Islamic Center was damaged in a fire that occurred one month ago.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will be sponsoring the restoration of the Islamic Center.

This is because Islamic Centers play a significant role in the education of younger generations and the spread of a tolerant Islam.

Advertisement

Following a fire accident that occurred one month ago, which damaged a significant portion of the Islamic Center in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta.

Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, made the announcement that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will be sponsoring the restoration of the Islamic Center.

This announcement was made in light of the brotherly relations that exist between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Indonesia.

The announcement made by HRH the Crown Prince confirms his keenness and interest in Islamic Centers in all brotherly and friendly countries.

This is because Islamic Centers play a significant role in the education of younger generations and the spread of a tolerant Islam, in addition to its message that is based on peace, moderation, and dialogue.

In addition to a conference hall and a research studies center, the Jakarta Islamic Center encompasses a total area of 109,435 square meters and is comprised of a number of different buildings.

Advertisement

The mosque at the Jakarta Islamic Center has a total area of 2,200 square meters, and it has the capacity to hold more than 20,000 worshippers.

Also Read Muslim and Christian preachers charge with blasphemy in Indonesia Indonesian National Police have separately arrested and detained Muslim and Christian preachers...