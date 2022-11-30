Impending strikes by Eurostar security personnel

The proposed walkout dates are December 16, 18, 22, and 23.

More than 100 security personnel employed by facilities management company Mitie are expected to leave their jobs.

Demand for salary rises in keeping with the rising cost of living is widespread among workers.

Advertisement

In the weeks leading up to Christmas, security personnel who operate on the Eurostar train service will go on four days of indefinite strike action over salary.

The proposed walkout dates are December 16, 18, 22, and 23.

Employees of a private contractor who are members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union voted overwhelmingly in favor of the strike.

In the event that there are any effects on services, Eurostar promised to inform consumers as quickly as feasible.

The union, however, said that the strike would “severely harm” travelers.

Following a 4-1 vote in favor of strike action, more than 100 security personnel employed by facilities management company Mitie are expected to leave their jobs.

Advertisement

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the RMT, stated that the security personnel are “vital” to the operation of Eurostar and that it is “disgraceful” they are not receiving a proper wage.

“They work long, unsocial hours and a multimillion-pound company like Mitie can easily afford to pay them decently for the essential work they do.”

Advertisement

The UK’s railways have experienced a wave of strikes in recent months as employees fight for better pay agreements, try to halt job losses, and protest changes to working conditions. There will be more activity in the upcoming weeks. On the 13th and 14th, 16th and 17th, 3rd and 4th, and 6-7th of January, the RMT has declared strikes at Network Rail and 14 train companies. Aslef, the union for train drivers, has also staged walkouts in a salary dispute, though no additional strikes are currently scheduled. Advertisement Workers in other economic sectors have also engaged in, or planned to engage in, industrial action in protest of working conditions, pensions, and salaries. While nurses and paramedics are preparing to strike in the future, members of the University and College Union, airline ground handlers, and Royal Mail employees have already gone on strike. Inflation is running at more than 11% per year, which means that workers are being squeezed as living costs rise faster than wages. This has led to the industrial action. The demand for salary rises in keeping with the rising cost of living is currently widespread among workers. Since last year, the cost of food and energy has increased due to the impact of the Covid pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Also Read Airbus manufactures first Eurostar Neo satellite A major milestone achieved by the Airbus as it completed the manufacturing... Advertisement