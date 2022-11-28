Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
In Cameroon, 14 people kills in landslide at funeral

In Cameroon, 14 people kills in landslide at funeral

Articles
Advertisement
In Cameroon, 14 people kills in landslide at funeral

In Cameroon, 14 people kills in landslide at funeral

Advertisement
  • At least 14 people are said to have died in a landslide that took place in Cameroon.
  • Those who passed tragically were reportedly on their way to a funeral.
  • Search and rescue organizations are still looking for survivors and bodies as the evening hours approach, local media report.
Advertisement

At least 14 people are said to have lost their lives as a result of a landslide that took place in Yaoundé, the capital city of Cameroon. This information comes from the authorities.

When the tragedy occurred, those who passed tragically were reportedly on their way to a funeral, as stated by Naseri Paul Bea, who is the governor of the regional government.

Crews from search and rescue organizations were still seeking for survivors and bodies as the evening hours of Sunday approached.

According to statements made by locals, a number of families of mourners had congregated under large tents on waste ground at the top of a hill when a section of the ground underneath them collapsed.

The most recent natural disaster to hit Cameroon during this calendar year is this one that just occurred.

Cameroon has been struck by a string of catastrophic floods this year.

Advertisement

These floods are responsible for the damage done to the country’s infrastructure as well as the relocation of thousands upon thousands of people.

Also Read

Landslide in Venezuela: Atleast 39 dead, more than 50 missing
Landslide in Venezuela: Atleast 39 dead, more than 50 missing

A landslide in Venezuela has killed at least 39 people and left...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story