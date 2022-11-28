In Cameroon, 14 people kills in landslide at funeral

Landslide in Venezuela: Atleast 39 dead, more than 50 missing
A landslide in Venezuela has killed at least 39 people and left...
At least 14 people are said to have lost their lives as a result of a landslide that took place in Yaoundé, the capital city of Cameroon. This information comes from the authorities.
When the tragedy occurred, those who passed tragically were reportedly on their way to a funeral, as stated by Naseri Paul Bea, who is the governor of the regional government.
Crews from search and rescue organizations were still seeking for survivors and bodies as the evening hours of Sunday approached.
According to statements made by locals, a number of families of mourners had congregated under large tents on waste ground at the top of a hill when a section of the ground underneath them collapsed.
The most recent natural disaster to hit Cameroon during this calendar year is this one that just occurred.
Cameroon has been struck by a string of catastrophic floods this year.
These floods are responsible for the damage done to the country’s infrastructure as well as the relocation of thousands upon thousands of people.
Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.