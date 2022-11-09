Advertisement
In Pennsylvania, Dr. Mehmet Oz admits defeat

  • Dr. Mehmet Oz called his opponent John Fetterman to admit defeat in the Pennsylvania Senate election.
  • The famous surgeon backed Donald Trump and was the favorite to win the race.
  • Democrats scored a major victory on Tuesday night, flipping the seat from Republican to Democrat.
According to the communications director working for John Fetterman’s campaign, the Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz called his opponent John Fetterman to concede defeat in the fight for the Senate seat in Pennsylvania. Fetterman is the odds-on favorite to win the election.

Oz, a well-known physician who is a supporter of Trump, has said in the past that he is optimistic about the latter’s prospects of winning the election on Tuesday night.

The election of Joe Fetterman, who gained his seat in the Senate and turned Pennsylvania from Republican to Democrat, was a big win for the Democrats. The state of Pennsylvania went from being controlled by the Republicans to being controlled by the Democrats.

