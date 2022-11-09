In Pennsylvania, Dr. Mehmet Oz admits defeat

Dr. Mehmet Oz called his opponent John Fetterman to admit defeat in the Pennsylvania Senate election.

The famous surgeon backed Donald Trump and was the favorite to win the race.

Democrats scored a major victory on Tuesday night, flipping the seat from Republican to Democrat.

This morning at 9:30 Dr. Oz called John Fetterman to concede. — Joe Calvello (@the_vello) November 9, 2022

