India cops gets Bumble in Shraddha Walkar murder case

It will “remain open” to Indian law enforcement officials looking into a murder case that has garnered national attention, according to the dating app Bumble.

27-year-old Shraddha Walkar was allegedly murdered in May by her live-in lover, but news of her passing finally surfaced this week.

According to the police, Walkar and her partner Aftab Poonawala first connected on Bumble in 2019.

Mr. Poonawala has been detained and accused of murder.

Police allege that Mr. Poonawala strangled Walkar, dismembered her body, and dumped the fragments in a jungle close to their residence in Delhi. He is being held by the police and has not yet made any statements to the media.

The case has gained a lot of media coverage and has been trending on social media all week. It has also been the subject of sensational allegations and graphic details frequently attributed to unknown police sources.

According to sources cited by news agency ANI, the Delhi Police may write to Bumble to request information about Mr. Poonawala’s profile and the profiles of any other women he may have met online.

When the media specifically asked if the Delhi Police had contacted Bumble and how the dating app planned to cooperate if asked for information about users’ profiles, a Bumble spokesperson did not respond.

“We will continue to pay close attention and be available to assist law police if needed. Our primary priority is our team members’ safety and health, the representative added, adding that the group was “devastated” to learn about the “unspeakable atrocity.”

