India outrages by men’s release from death row

It was referred to as a “rarest of rare” event ten years ago when a 19-year-old Delhi lady was discovered gang-raped and killed in the fields of the neighboring state of Haryana.
Indians were horrified by news reports that described the abuse the youngster — referred to in court filings as Anamika since her real name was confidential under Indian law — had experienced.
In 2014, a trial court sentenced three men who had been detained for the crime to death, and a few months later, the Delhi High Court upheld the verdicts.
But on Monday, in a stunning reversal, the Indian Supreme Court set the men free, saying there was no “cogent, clinching and clear evidence” that they had committed the crime.
Anamika’s father told me that his “hopes of getting justice were dashed in minutes”.
“We had waited for 10 years for justice. We had faith in the judiciary, we believed that the Supreme Court will confirm the death penalty and my daughter’s killers would be finally hanged,” he said.
Anamika was being picked up by men in a red car on the evening of February 9, 2012, while she and three friends were travelling back from work.
Her half burned, horrifically mangled body was discovered four days later, and the horrific crime made headlines in India.
The prosecution claimed during the trial that they had a strong case against the defendants.
They claimed to have discovered one of the three men’s wallets at the scene of the crime, that the suspects had confessed to the crime, directed the police to the victim’s body, and helped recover the victim’s clothing.
They went on to say that DNA evidence gathered from blood stains, semen, and hair found in the impounded automobile showed that both the accused and the victim had been inside.
The trial court convicted the men and gave them the death penalty two years later. While confirming their death sentence, the high court described the accused as “predators”.
However, the 40-page Supreme Court ruling issued on Monday by Justice Bela Trivedi cast doubt on the prosecution’s evidence and suggested that it might have been tampered with.
