Indian couple finds love at mental health institute

In the year 2020, Mahendran and Deepa did not know one another when they first encountered one another at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) in the city of Chennai in southern India.
But as time went on, they became closer to one another, and in due course, they found themselves falling in love with one another.
The couple got married not too long ago in an event that made history by being the first of its type to take place at the mental health facility that was founded 228 years ago.
Attendees at the ceremony included government officials and politicians from the state of Tamil Nadu. The event took place in the month of October within the institute at a temple.
Dr. Poorna Chandrika, the director of IMH, says it was like a “family marriage” for them.
“This was their decision and we are very happy.”
