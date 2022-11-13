Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Indian couple finds love at mental health institute

Indian couple finds love at mental health institute

Articles
Advertisement
Indian couple finds love at mental health institute

Indian couple finds love at mental health institute

Advertisement
  • Mahendran and Deepa did not know one another when they first met.
  • But as time went on, they found themselves falling in love.
  • The couple got married at the Institute of Mental Health in Chennai, southern India.
Advertisement

In the year 2020, Mahendran and Deepa did not know one another when they first encountered one another at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) in the city of Chennai in southern India.

But as time went on, they became closer to one another, and in due course, they found themselves falling in love with one another.

The couple got married not too long ago in an event that made history by being the first of its type to take place at the mental health facility that was founded 228 years ago.

Attendees at the ceremony included government officials and politicians from the state of Tamil Nadu. The event took place in the month of October within the institute at a temple.

Dr. Poorna Chandrika, the director of IMH, says it was like a “family marriage” for them.

“This was their decision and we are very happy.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Constant rain in Chennai doesn’t stop a couple from getting married
Constant rain in Chennai doesn’t stop a couple from getting married

The constant rain in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Friday caused a lot...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the India News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story