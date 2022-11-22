Indian man sentences to prison for allowing cows to roam streets

Cows are considered sacrosanct by the Hindu majority in India, and slaughtering them is forbidden in 18 states, including Gujarat.

The issue of stray cattle on the streets is becoming more of a problem in India’s agrarian belt.

A man was given a six-month prison sentence by a Gujarat court for allowing his animals to run loose on the streets.

It was determined that Prakash Jairam Desai had let them loose and put people’s lives in jeopardy.

The issue of stray cattle on the streets is becoming more and more of a problem in Gujarat and other Indian states.

The punishment was imposed, according to the court, to uphold justice in light of the rising number of such offences.

Gujarat toughened its cow protection regulations in 2017 by announcing that individuals who kill a cow could face a life sentence.

Unintentionally, such decision has resulted in a lot of cattle roaming the streets, clogging up traffic, attacking people, or ending up in charitable cattle shelters.

According to the court’s ruling, individuals have been killed and seriously injured as a result of owners releasing stray cattle on the roadways, according to Indian media .

Gujarat was one of several Indian states affected by the lumpy cow disease outbreak that caused livestock losses earlier this year.

More than 5,800 cattle deaths were documented in the state, and it was believed that nearly 170,000 animals were infected.

Thousands of cows were released into the wild in September by charitable organizations that operate livestock shelters in Gujarat in protest of the lack of promised government assistance.

After seeing viral videos of cows entering government buildings, the authorities promised to take action.

