Indian minister criticizes Shraddha Walkar for having live-in relationships

Indian minister sparks debate after blaming live-in relationships for a murder case.

Shraddha Walkar was allegedly murdered by her partner, who has been charged with the crime.

Kaushal Kishore said educated women in India had deviated from their customs.

Advertisement

After blaming live-in relationships for a murder case that made national headlines in India, a government politician there sparked a debate.

Shraddha Walkar was allegedly murdered in May by her live-in partner, who has now been taken into custody and charged with the crime.

According to Minister Kaushal Kishore, “mistakes” committed by “educated women” are the source of these atrocities.

“They are the ones who get stuck in such situations,” he told a TV channel. Advertisement

In India, where marriage is still considered to be a necessary component of a woman’s life, live-in relationships are still frowned upon. Mr. Kishore claimed that educated women in India had deviated from their customs and were choosing to live with their partners before getting married in an interview with media on Thursday. Advertisement “If you really fall in love with someone, get married first. What’s this live-in relationship? Such methods are encouraging crimes,” he said. Advertisement Regarding the murder case, Mr. Kishore noted that Walker made the decision to live with her partner against her parents’ opposition. “An educated girl made this decision. They [women] think they are very frank and have the ability to take decisions about their future but it’s a mistake.” Advertisement Indians have taken offence at his remarks, and many have criticized him for his “misogynistic” viewpoint. Advertisement “Surprised he didn’t say girls are responsible for being born into this nation. Shameless, heartless and cruel, [that] blame-the-woman-for-all problems mentality continues to thrive,” Priyanka Chaturvedi of the Shiv Sena party tweeted. Advertisement She said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should sack Mr. Kishore for speaking “such patriarchal rubbish”. However, a lot of people defended the minister and backed up his claims. Advertisement “Absolutely brother if only she listened to her parents this wouldn’t have happened, our parents are experienced people they can at least know whether someone is good for us or not,” one user wrote. According to the police, Walkar was strangled by her partner Aftab Poonawalla, who then dismembered her body and dumped the pieces in a forest close to their residence in Delhi. He is being held by the police and has not yet made any statements to the media. The case has gained a lot of media coverage and has been trending on social media all week. It has also been the subject of sensational allegations and graphic details frequently attributed to unknown police sources. Advertisement Also Read India cops gets Bumble in Shraddha Walkar murder case Bumble says it will "remain open" to Indian law enforcement officials looking... Advertisement