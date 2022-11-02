India’s fatal bridge collapse

Authorities are investigating how the small walkway collapsed and the role of an electrical manufacturing business.

The colonial-era structure reopened to the public last week following repairs.

Authorities estimate that 200 people were on the Morbi bridge across the Machchhu River when it collapsed.

One of India’s biggest public safety calamities occurred when a cable suspension bridge collapsed in Gujarat, killing 135 people.

Authorities are investigating how the small walkway collapsed and the role of an electrical manufacturing business that maintains the colonial-era structure, which reopened to the public last week following repairs.

Gujarat authorities estimate that 200 people were on the Morbi bridge across the Machchhu River when it collapsed at 6:30 p.m. local time on October 30.

Officials reported 30 kid deaths. Missing and injured numbers are unknown.

The Morbi District Administration posted a 36-second video via CNN station News-18 showed a big crowd of young guys on the bridge before it fell.

Some guys shake the bridge before it collapses, dumping the people on it into the river.

On October 31, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi reported a cable snapped.

People gathered on the riverbank beside the crumpled metal walkway, which hung at a sharp angle into the water.

Witnesses described mayhem.

“People were hanging on the bridge after the disaster, but many slipped and went into the river when it collapsed,” Raju, a witness who gave only one name, told Reuters. I was up all night since I helped rescue people. I took many kids to the hospital.”

“I cannot convey how angry and helpless I am feeling,” Narendrasinh Jadeja told Reuters.

The 230-meter (755-foot) Morbi Suspension Bridge, erected in 1900 by the British, is 1.25 meters (4 feet) wide.

It’s been a tourist draw in the riverfront town’s old cobblestone streets for decades.

The managing director of Gujarat-based electrical appliance firm Oreva, which managed the upkeep, said the bridge was closed for six months in April for upgrades.

At a reopening ceremony on October 26, the managing director assured reporters the structure will not need major work for “eight to 10 years,” according to a social media video.

On October 31, Gujarat Home Minister Sanghavi announced a five-person special investigation committee.

The Indian military and hundreds of state and national disaster relief workers are still searching and recovering.

On October 31, state police announced nine culpable homicide arrests. All suspects are Oreva-related.

Senior police officer Ashok Kumar Yadav reported two supervisors, two ticket clerks, two contractors, and three security guards.

Since the fatal tragedy, public attention has focused on Ahmedabad-based Oreva.

According to its website, Oreva was the “World’s Largest Clock Manufacturing Company” and “one of the Major Brands in India” before branching into electronics.

CNN has repeatedly contacted Oreva without comment.

Narendra Modi visited Morbi’s deadly collapse scene on November 1.

He assessed rescue activities at one end of the fallen suspension bridge after an airborne assessment.

“Visited Morbi, where the bridge collapsed. Consoled the bereaved. “I visited the tragic scene and went to the hospital where the injured are healing,” Modi tweeted after visiting a nearby hospital.

The Indian leader met rescue workers and chaired a review meeting.

Gujarat’s Chief Minister’s Office stated that Modi “assured them of all possible support from the administration.”

Divers searched Tuesday for bodies.

Modi stated the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund will compensate victims’ families.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated the state would compensate each deceased family $5,000 and each injured person $600.

Victims will be cremated on November 1.

