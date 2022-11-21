Indonesia quake kills 50, damages infrastructure, in west Java

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake killed at than 50 people and injured hundreds.

The earthquake struck Cianjur, 75 km (45 miles) southeast of Jakarta.

Nearly 3,900 people were compelled to flee their homes as a result of the disaster.

Advertisement

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 struck the province of West Java in Indonesia, causing at least 50 deaths and hundreds of injuries. Despite the shocks, rescue workers continued their search for anybody who had survived the earthquake.

The earthquake struck Cianjur, which is located 75 kilometres (45 miles) southeast of Jakarta. West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil announced that 56 people had died as a result of the earthquake. Several buildings were shaken, and employees were instructed to flee their offices.

Ridwan told the reporters that a great number of structures had collapsed and splintered.

“There are residents trapped in isolated places… so we are under the assumption that the number of injured and deaths will rise with time,” said the news anchor.

The so-called “Pacific Ring of Fire” is a region that spans Indonesia and is characterised by a high level of seismic activity. The collision of multiple tectonic plates on the Earth’s crust gives rise to the formation of this zone, which is characterised by an exceptionally high incidence of volcanic eruptions and earthquakes.

The national disaster service (BNPB) estimates that 23 persons are most likely still alive and buried under the rubble of the collapsed buildings. More than 1,770 homes were reportedly destroyed in Cianjur, and nearly 3,900 people were compelled to flee their homes as a result of the disaster, as stated by a spokesperson named Abdul Muhari.

Advertisement

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake killed at than 50 people and injured hundreds in Indonesia’s West Java province on Monday. Rescuers searched for survivors as night fell amid tremors.

West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil announced 56 deaths from the quake, which hit Cianjur, 75 km (45 miles) southeast of Jakarta. Some buildings rocked and offices were evacuated.

“So many buildings crumbled and shattered,” Ridwan told reporters.

“There are residents trapped in isolated places … so we are under the assumption that the number of injured and deaths will rise with time.”

The so-called “Pacific Ring of Fire” is a highly seismically active zone that straddles Indonesia. This zone is formed when different plates on the Earth’s crust collide, which results in a significant increase in the number of earthquakes and volcanoes.

According to the national disaster agency (BNPB), 23 people are most likely still buried alive under the debris of the collapsed buildings. According to a spokesperson named Abdul Muhari, more than 1,770 homes were destroyed in Cianjur, and nearly 3,900 people were forced to flee their homes.

Advertisement

Also Read Earthquake in Indonesia kills dozens, injures hundreds A shallow earthquake struck Java. It killed scores and wounded hundreds. Monday's...