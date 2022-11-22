Indonesia seeks 200 earthquake victims

Death toll rises to 268, with more than 1,000 injured, officials say. 151 people are still missing, according to the National Agency for Disaster Management.

More than 22,000 dwellings were demolished and more than 58,000 people forced to flee their homes.

A government representative from Cianjur, Herman Suherman, told the media that several residents were trapped in the wreckage of collapsed buildings.

Rescuers were searching through the rubble on Tuesday for survivors of the strong earthquake that destroyed homes and other structures in a densely populated part of West Java province, Indonesia, killing at least 268 people.

More than 1,000 people were hurt, and 151 more people are still missing, according to the National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB) of the nation.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck the Cianjur district of West Java around 1:21 p.m. local time on Monday at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles). This caused buildings to fall as school lessons were in session.

Following earlier inconsistencies in the reported death toll being provided by officials, the scope of the death and destruction wrought by the earthquake on Tuesday became increasingly obvious.

According to BNPB Major General Suharyanto on Tuesday, more than 22,000 dwellings were demolished and more than 58,000 people were forced to flee their homes.

Photos showed buildings reduced to rubble, with bricks and scraps of broken metal strewn on the streets.

