Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • Inquest results link Awaab Ishak’s death to mould in apartment
Inquest results link Awaab Ishak’s death to mould in apartment

Inquest results link Awaab Ishak’s death to mould in apartment

Articles
Advertisement
Inquest results link Awaab Ishak’s death to mould in apartment

Inquest results link Awaab Ishak’s death to mould in apartment

Advertisement
  • Awaab Ishak died in December 2020, shortly after his second birthday.
  • Pathologist: Awaab’s airways were swelled and clogged, his blood and lungs showed signs of fungus.
  • His father Faisal Abdullah called Rochdale Boroughwide Housing several times regarding the property.
Advertisement

An inquest heard that a two-year-old boy’s death was directly related to his exposure to mould in an apartment.

In December 2020, not long after his second birthday, Awaab Ishak passed away.

His father Faisal Abdullah called Rochdale Boroughwide Housing several times regarding the property, according to the Rochdale Coroners’ Court.

Awaab’s throat was so enlarged, the pathologist testified to the court, that it would be difficult for him to breathe.

As this evidence was being given, Mr. Abdullah fled the courtroom.

Awaab’s airways, including his windpipe and other airways, were swelled and clogged, according to Dr. Lumb, who performed the post-mortem.

Advertisement

His blood and lungs both showed signs of fungus.

According to Dr. Lumb, Awaab had serious inflammation in his lungs, which is extremely unusual in a young person.

He claimed that the boy’s airways tightening had an allergic component, which clearly suggested that fungi were to blame for the severe inflammation.

The most likely cause of the inflammation, he suggested, was exposure to fungi.

This implied, according to Dr. Lumb, that Awaab’s death was connected to earlier contact with fungi.

Advertisement

Part of the cause of death was given as “environmental mould pollution”.

Professor Malcolm Richardson, a specialist in moulds and fungus and their impact on health, spoke earlier at the inquiry.

Ten days after Awaab’s death, he looked around the family’s apartment.

In the bathroom and kitchen, Professor Richardson discovered “extensive mould” on the walls and ceilings.

Advertisement

Mold was also present in a bedroom cabinet.

According to Prof. Richardson, samples he collected demonstrated a considerable presence of fungi that can lead to an allergic reaction.

He was unable to pinpoint the exact moment the mould would have begun to grow, but he did tell the coroner Joanne Kearsley that the apartment would have been poisoned “for some substantial period.”

Professor Richardson was asked by the coroner to address the effect that damp and mould have on housing in the UK, particularly in social housing and privately leased property.

Advertisement

He said: “The situation is still very dire. There are numerous examples of bad repair.”

The investigation goes on.
Advertisement

Also Read

‘So many murders’: Pope mourns priests killed in Mexico
‘So many murders’: Pope mourns priests killed in Mexico

Priests Javier Campos, 79, and Joaquin Mora, 81, were shot dead in...

Advertisement

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the UK News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
UK PM Rishi Sunak keeps in contact with allies
UK PM Rishi Sunak keeps in contact with allies
US accused by China of flying 10 balloons over its airspace
US accused by China of flying 10 balloons over its airspace
Turkish authorities arrest 97 people in quake region
Turkish authorities arrest 97 people in quake region
Six UN trucks enters Syria via border with Turkey
Six UN trucks enters Syria via border with Turkey
New Russian offensive has begun, says NATO chief
New Russian offensive has begun, says NATO chief
Israelis protest judicial reforms in front of parliament
Israelis protest judicial reforms in front of parliament
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story