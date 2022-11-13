Inside the city liberates from the Russians

Ukrainian troops entered the southern city of Kherson on Friday.

The populace is relieved after months of horror at the hands of the occupying troops.

Citizens wave their Ukrainian flags openly when they arrive in the liberated city.

For the first time since Russia started occupying Kherson in March, Ukrainian troops entered the city on Friday.

Following the illegitimate annexation of four territories in September, Moscow had declared itself to be Russia’s administrative capital for the Kherson region just over a month prior.

At the time, Russia asserted that practically all citizens supported the decision. The media, however, discovers a populace that is relieved after months of horror at the hands of the occupying troops and pleased to once again wave their Ukrainian flags openly when they arrive in the liberated southern city.

In Kherson’s main square, a trumpeter performing the national anthem of Ukraine stood on a plinth in front of the administrative buildings. Individuals first spoke aloud, followed by groups.

Many people in the large throng were sobbing. Ukrainian flags are displayed everywhere—on poles, on automobiles, and even painted on people’s faces. Small flags are put into the collars of even pets.

As people stumble into old acquaintances they haven’t seen in months, reunions—some backslapping and cheerful, some tearful—are everywhere.

A middle-aged man named Yuri described how he spent 200 days hiding out in his home away from Russians.

A market trader named Tatiana claimed that a Sunday free of Russians was the ideal Sunday.

But after that, she pulled out her phone and displayed pictures of her son, who is in his 20s, who had spent nine days being taken captive by the Russians and assaulted.

He was able to flee and depart Ukraine after being discharged from the hospital. Tatiana claimed they destroyed all of his papers and removed all of his pictures.

Patriotism and relief appear to be the dominant feelings in this situation, along with some caution and apprehension about what will come next.

Kherson residents have been too close to the Russian military for a very long time to delude themselves about the difficulties that lie ahead.

There are intermittent distant explosions coming from the town’s edge. It includes some shelling.

The sound of Ukrainian engineers detonating mines and booby traps laid by the Russians may be heard in the remaining silence.

At the market, some vendors shouted angrily about collaborators while subtly naming a few they said had assisted the Russians.

Justice is sought by the locals. They are awaiting the arrival of police and investigators in Kherson so they can get to work.

However, as one local observes, if there isn’t justice, then individuals may decide to impose their own laws.

