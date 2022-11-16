Iran releases two seized Greek tankers

Iranian military captured two Greek tankers in the Gulf and sailed them back to Iran in May.

Parties agree to promote collaboration required to enhance maritime security.

Iranian-flagged tanker Lana, formerly known as Pegas, held by Greek authorities in April due to sanctions.

Two Greek oil tankers that Iran had captured in the Gulf in May have now been released, breaking a diplomatic deadlock that had strained ties between Athens and Tehran for months.

An Iranian-flagged ship that was impounded in Greek waters, according to the Iranian foreign ministry, had also sailed away.

“The final agreement was reached today in Tehran,” the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, confirming earlier media reports of a deal.

The parties have committed to develop the collaboration required to increase marine security, according to a memorandum that the two nations have signed, the statement continued.

The Prudent Warrior and Delta Poseidon have left Iran, according to the Greek transport ministry.

“Today is a very pleasant day for our sailors, but also for Greece in general, since an unpleasant and particularly complex case came to an end, following systematic efforts by the Greek government,” Greek Shipping Minister Giannis Plakiotakis said in a statement.

The Iranian-flagged tanker Lana, formerly known as Pegas, and its oil cargo were held by Greek authorities in April due to sanctions imposed as a result of legal action taken by the United States.

Due to sanctions on Iran, the US later intercepted a portion of the oil shipment. Iranian military captured the two Greek tankers in the Gulf and sailed them back to Iran in May as a result of the withdrawal of oil from the Lana.

According to statistics from Eikon, the Prudent Warrior was intended for the port of Khor Fakkan in the United Arab Emirates.

The ship’s manager, Polembros Shipping, reported that 17 of the 24 Greek and Filipino crew members had been replaced.

