Iran rockets kill one at Kurdish party HQ

At least one person was killed when Iranian rockets attacked the headquarters of an Iranian Kurdish party in Koye, near Erbil.
According to Koye’s mayor, Tariq Haidari, 10 others were hurt.
Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency reported IRGC rockets and drones attacked “terrorist elements.”
Kurdish security sources said drones attacked separatist bases near Erbil and Sulaimaniyah.
An Iranian Kurdish rights group stated the IRGC targeted the Komala Party’s base in Sulaimaniyah with six drones and the Democratic Party’s base in Koye with four missiles.
Since Mahsa Amini’s death on September 16, the IRGC has attacked Iranian Kurdish opposition bases in northern Iraq.
Amini’s death after being held by Iran’s morality police sparked weeks of protests.
Iran accuses northern Iraqi Kurdish insurgents of fomenting instability.
In September, the IRGC said such operations will continue as long as “terrorist organization” bases weren’t removed and regional authorities “didn’t keep their promises.”
