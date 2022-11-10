Iranian actress without headscarf

Top Iranian actress posts photo without headscarf.

Top Iranian actress posts photo without headscarf to show support for anti-government protests.

Taraneh Alidoosti, famed for The Salesman, brandished a Kurdish sign stating “Woman, Life, Freedom.”

The slogan is a popular protest chant.

The Mahsa Amini protests reach their seventh week.

The 22-year-old died after being jailed in Tehran for allegedly breaching Iran’s strict hijab requirements.

Ms Alidoosti is one of Iran’s most successful actors with 8 million Instagram followers. The Salesman received the 2016 Oscar for Best International Feature.

She has vowed to stay in Iran at any cost and suspended her career to support demonstrator families.

Local human rights advocates report 328 deaths and 14,800 arrests.

The post is the latest support from Iranian artists and athletes.

Sardar Azmoun backed protesters last month amid government repression. The Bayern Leverkusen forward criticized security personnel on Instagram, saying, “Shame on you for casually killing Iranians and viva ladies!”

