Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • Iran’s judiciary sentences four further prisoners to death
Iran’s judiciary sentences four further prisoners to death

Iran’s judiciary sentences four further prisoners to death

Articles
Advertisement
Iran’s judiciary sentences four further prisoners to death

Iran’s judiciary sentences four further prisoners to death

Advertisement
  • Since Sunday, five people have received death sentences in connection with antigovernment demonstrations.
  • At least 348 protesters have been killed and 15,900 others detained in a crackdown by security forces on what Iran’s government have described as foreign-backed “riots,” reports say.
  • 38 security personnel have reportedly died, according to state media.
Advertisement

Since Sunday, five people have received death sentences in connection with the antigovernmental demonstrations in Iran.

According to the judiciary’s media channel, Revolutionary Courts in Tehran found that one of the unnamed defendants murdered a policeman with his car.

It claimed that the third attempted to obstruct traffic and sow “fear” while the second stabbed a security guard.

Late on Tuesday, media announced that the fourth had been found guilty of a knife attack.

The death sentences, which are appealable, were denounced by human rights activists as the outcome of biased trials.

Advertisement

“Protesters don’t have access to lawyers in the interrogation phase, they are subjected to physical and mental torture to give false confessions, and sentenced based on the confessions,” the director of Norway-based Iran Human Rights, Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, told media.

According to the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), a news organization headquartered outside, at least 348 protesters have been killed and 15,900 others have been detained in a crackdown by security forces on what Iran’s government have described as foreign-backed “riots.”
Advertisement
At least 15 detainees are believed to be facing security-related charges that are punishable by death under Iran’s Sharia-based legal system, including “moharebeh” (enmity against God) and “efsad fil-arz” (corruption on Earth).

Also Read

Iran protests Death toll rises to 76 as repression increases
Iran protests Death toll rises to 76 as repression increases

Activists say that Iranian security forces have killed at least 76 protesters...

Following the death in detention three months ago of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who was detained by morality police for allegedly violating the severe regulations on hijabs, the women-led rallies against clerical control erupted.
Advertisement
The judiciary made its announcements following a new wave of violence that started on Tuesday apparently resulted in the deaths of six persons.

Activists called for three days of demonstrations and strikes to commemorate “Bloody November” – a reference to the deadly crackdown on the last major wave of protests that began on 15 November 2019, when many Iranians reacted angrily to a sudden increase in fuel prices.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Videos posted on social media on Tuesday showed crowds in Tehran and other major cities chanting slogans against the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, including “death to the dictator”.

Ayatollah Khamenei “shall be toppled,” screamed the crowd as protestors set fire to a headscarf on a platform in a metro station in the capital.
Advertisement

In a third video, people can be seen running and falling over as security personnel allegedly open fire. Another video from a metro station appears to show officers hitting people inside a train compartment.

Three male demonstrators were murdered by direct fire from police forces in the northwestern cities of Sanandaj and Kamyaran, in Kurdistan region, according to the Kurdish human rights organization Hengaw.

According to Hengaw, a Norwegian news outlet, Bukan, in the neighboring province of West Azerbaijan, was taken over by demonstrators on Tuesday night.

In Bukan and Kamyaran, “rioters” reportedly shot and killed two members of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), including a colonel.

They added that a cleric who belonged to the IRGC-controlled Basij Resistance Force died after being struck by a Molotov cocktail in the southern city of Shiraz.

38 security personnel have reportedly died, according to state media.

Advertisement

Also Read

Iran protests: 76 dead as repression gets worse  
Iran protests: 76 dead as repression gets worse  

Activists claim that over the 11 days of protests that were started...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
TSA concerned about upsurge in firearms at American airports
TSA concerned about upsurge in firearms at American airports
UN torture prevention body terminates visit to Australia
UN torture prevention body terminates visit to Australia
As Venice's canals run dry, Italy faces a fresh drought alert
As Venice's canals run dry, Italy faces a fresh drought alert
Japan PM pledges $5.5 billion in additional Ukraine aid
Japan PM pledges $5.5 billion in additional Ukraine aid
While Biden visits Ukraine, China's top diplomat heads to Moscow
While Biden visits Ukraine, China's top diplomat heads to Moscow
Moscow has once again urged Sweden to share the conclusions of the Nord Stream 2 investigation
Moscow has once again urged Sweden to share the conclusions of the Nord Stream 2 investigation
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story