Israel kills two brothers in West Bank

Jawad and Dhafr Rimawi, 22 and 21, were slain on Tuesday.

Wafa stated they were killed by Israeli fire near Kafr Ein.

Civil affairs minister Hussein Al-Sheikh called the killings cold-blooded.

The Palestinian Health Ministry says Israeli fire killed three Palestinians, including two brothers, in the occupied West Bank.

Jawad and Dhafr Rimawi, 22 and 21, were slain on Tuesday. Wafa stated they were killed by Israeli fire near Kafr Ein, west of Ramallah.

Palestinian Authority civil affairs minister Hussein Al-Sheikh called the killings “cold-blooded.”

Israeli troops in the village were attacked with rocks and firebombs, and soldiers fired back. It’s investigating.

Separately, Israeli forces killed Mufid Khalil near Hebron.

Khalil was shot in the head, and eight others were injured.

Israeli forces shot at Palestinians who threw rocks and IEDs during the raid, the military said.

The Israeli army reported Palestinians shot at troops and two army vehicles got stranded.

Israeli military operations regularly injure or kill unarmed Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

This year marked Israel’s greatest West Bank death toll since 2006.

Since 2022, Israeli soldiers have killed at least 200 Palestinians, including 47 children, in the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army has wounded 8,900 people this year in the West Bank, according to the UN.

This year, Palestinian attacks have killed 25 Israelis.

