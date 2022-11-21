Israel PM-designate Netanyahu wins libel case

“It is nice to know that in a strange and mad world where you can spread any ugly and damaging lie against prime minister Netanyahu, his wife, and family, clear and unequivocal boundaries were created today that have put an end to Olmert’s vile lie,” said Mr. Netanyahu’s attorney.

Advertisement

Amir Tytunovich, Mr. Olmert’s attorney, expressed disappointment with the outcome and hinted that an appeal would be considered.

When the two ex-prime ministers squared off in court in January, the defamation case garnered a lot of media interest.

The first former Israeli prime minister to be imprisoned was Mr. Olmert.

After being under investigation for corruption in 2008, he gave up his position as party leader but continued to serve as prime minister until the elections that brought Mr. Netanyahu to power the following year.

In a series of trials, Mr. Olmert was ultimately found guilty of bribery, fraud, breach of trust, and obstructing justice in 2014; however, he didn’t start serving his 27-month prison sentence until two years later.

When the opposition came together to defeat Mr. Netanyahu and create a government in June 2021, his 12-year reign as prime minister came to an end.

Advertisement

After he refused to resign while being tried for bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, they took action against him. He has denied any wrongdoing and said that his political rivals are conducting a “witch-hunt” against him.

The general election this month gave Mr. Netanyahu’s Likud party and affiliated far-right and religious groups a majority in parliament, despite the fact that he is still facing charges. As a result, Mr. Netanyahu is expected to take office again in the next days or weeks.