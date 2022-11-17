Israel’s ‘most-wanted gang leader’ apprehended in SA

An Israeli fugitive who was described as Israel’s most-wanted gang leader was apprehended and arrested by South African law enforcement.

An Israeli fugitive who was described as Israel’s most-wanted gang leader was apprehended and arrested by South African law enforcement.

According to a statement released by the police, he was among seven other people who were taken into custody following an early morning house raid in a suburb of Johannesburg.

There is a strong suspicion that the individual, who is 46 years old, has ties to a criminal organisation in Israel known as the Abergil Organization. It is believed that the gang is involved in the trafficking of drugs, extortion, and other illegal acts.

Since 2015, the individual believed to be the ringleader of the criminal organisation has been on the red notice list maintained by Interpol. He is wanted in Israel on charges of conspiring to murder someone and attempting to murder someone.

It is anticipated that he will appear in court within the next forty-eight hours; however, the authorities will not identify him until then.

During the raid, law enforcement officers were able to confiscate five assault rifles, seven pistols, and three motorcycles that were believed to have been stolen.

