Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • Istanbul bomb leaves six people dead and others injured
Istanbul bomb leaves six people dead and others injured

Istanbul bomb leaves six people dead and others injured

Articles
Advertisement
Istanbul bomb leaves six people dead and others injured

Istanbul bomb leaves six people dead and others injured

Advertisement
  • The explosion took place in a retail street in the Taksim Square neighborhood of Istanbul.
  • It is unknown what triggered the explosion, which was apparently caught on film and shared on social media.
  • The street – usually packed with shoppers – was previously targeted by a suicide bomber in 2016.
Advertisement

An explosion that occurred in a busy area of central Istanbul has resulted in the deaths of at least six persons and the injuries of 53 others, according to the authorities in Turkey.

The explosion took place in a retail street in the Taksim Square neighborhood at approximately 16:20 local time (13:20 GMT), according to Ali Yerlikaya, the governor of the Turkish city.

It is unknown what triggered the explosion, which was apparently caught on film and shared on social media.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stated that anyone responsible will be held accountable.

Istiklal Street was roped off, and a BBC correspondent named Orla Guerin, who was currently in the neighborhood, said that there was a significant police presence in the area. As emergency medical services shuttled back and forth below, helicopters performed overhead circles.

Advertisement

Eyewitness Cemal Denizci was about 50m (54 yards) away when he heard the explosion. “I saw three or four people on the ground,” he told media.

“People were running in panic… There was black smoke. The noise was so strong, almost deafening,” he said.
Advertisement

The street – usually packed with shoppers – was previously targeted by a suicide bomber in 2016.

Advertisement

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

Also Read

Several injured in explosion in Istiklal Avenue, says Turkish media
Several injured in explosion in Istiklal Avenue, says Turkish media

An explosion on Istanbul's famed pedestrian avenue Istiklal Avenue has resulted in...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Turkey earthquake rescue operations to end, says government
Turkey earthquake rescue operations to end, says government
Son calls Laurel Aldridge's disappearance
Son calls Laurel Aldridge's disappearance "a nightmare"
Man aged 60 dies in caravan fire on Oxfordshire farm
Man aged 60 dies in caravan fire on Oxfordshire farm
Humza Yousaf ,Ash Regan launch bids to become SNP leader
Humza Yousaf ,Ash Regan launch bids to become SNP leader
Man arrested over murder of woman in Ludwell Valley Park
Man arrested over murder of woman in Ludwell Valley Park
UK defense spending is top priority, says Penny Mordaunt
UK defense spending is top priority, says Penny Mordaunt
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story