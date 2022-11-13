Istanbul bomb leaves six people dead and others injured

Several injured in explosion in Istiklal Avenue, says Turkish media
An explosion on Istanbul's famed pedestrian avenue Istiklal Avenue has resulted in...
An explosion that occurred in a busy area of central Istanbul has resulted in the deaths of at least six persons and the injuries of 53 others, according to the authorities in Turkey.
The explosion took place in a retail street in the Taksim Square neighborhood at approximately 16:20 local time (13:20 GMT), according to Ali Yerlikaya, the governor of the Turkish city.
It is unknown what triggered the explosion, which was apparently caught on film and shared on social media.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stated that anyone responsible will be held accountable.
Istiklal Street was roped off, and a BBC correspondent named Orla Guerin, who was currently in the neighborhood, said that there was a significant police presence in the area. As emergency medical services shuttled back and forth below, helicopters performed overhead circles.
Eyewitness Cemal Denizci was about 50m (54 yards) away when he heard the explosion. “I saw three or four people on the ground,” he told media.
The street – usually packed with shoppers – was previously targeted by a suicide bomber in 2016.
