Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • “It’s different this time because they lost,” says Chuck Schumer
“It’s different this time because they lost,” says Chuck Schumer

“It’s different this time because they lost,” says Chuck Schumer

Articles
Advertisement
“It’s different this time because they lost,” says Chuck Schumer

“It’s different this time because they lost,” says Chuck Schumer

Advertisement
  • Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer spoke about the midterm elections on Monday.
  • He said good candidates, track record and awareness that democracy was on the line were key factors.
  • Schumer also said he would try to sit down with Republicans to “get something done” in lame duck session.
Advertisement

Three things, according to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, contributed to Democrats’ victory in the Senate: excellent candidates, the party’s track record of successes, and voters’ awareness that democracy was on the line in these midterm elections.

Schumer continued  on Monday that Republicans who declared, “I’m a Reagan Republican, I’m a Bush Republican, I’m not [Trump’s MAGA] Republican,” gave their support to Democrats. That also had a significant impact.”

Moving forward, Schumer said he would try to sit down with Republicans to “get something done” as he returns to the lame duck session of Congress with a lengthy legislative to-do list before the new class of Congress begins in January.

“I will say to my party: We’re not going to get everything we want, like on the guns bill we didn’t get everything we want. But let’s try to sit down with the Republicans and get something done. And just as importantly, I’m going to say to the Republicans in the Senate, who are not the MAGA Republicans: stop letting them lead your party. Work with us to get things done,” he said.

“I intend to sit down with [Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell,] and say ‘we should be working together. You’re not going to get the extremists in your party to work with anybody, but the rest of us can work together and get some real things done for the American people,'” he added.

“It’s different this time because they lost. They all expected to win. The red wave proved to be a red mirage,” he said, adding that the MAGA strain of messaging didn’t work for the Republicans.
Advertisement
If President Joe Biden should compete for reelection in 2024, according to Schumer, the 2022 election results that favored Democrats in the Senate should be taken into consideration.

“Look, he’ll make that decision himself,” Schumer said. “If he wants to run, I will support him.”

Also Read

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he intends to hold a vote to codify Roe v. Wade
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he intends to hold a vote to codify Roe v. Wade

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said it’s “a dark and disturbing...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the UK News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Turkey earthquake rescue operations to end, says government
Turkey earthquake rescue operations to end, says government
Son calls Laurel Aldridge's disappearance
Son calls Laurel Aldridge's disappearance "a nightmare"
Man aged 60 dies in caravan fire on Oxfordshire farm
Man aged 60 dies in caravan fire on Oxfordshire farm
Humza Yousaf ,Ash Regan launch bids to become SNP leader
Humza Yousaf ,Ash Regan launch bids to become SNP leader
Man arrested over murder of woman in Ludwell Valley Park
Man arrested over murder of woman in Ludwell Valley Park
UK defense spending is top priority, says Penny Mordaunt
UK defense spending is top priority, says Penny Mordaunt
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story