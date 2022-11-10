Joe Biden anticipates real problems after Russia retreats from Ukrainian city of Kherson

Russia’s commander in Ukraine says it is no longer viable to supply the city of Kherson.

Residents report seeing Chechen soldiers from the Russian military in cafes and on the streets.

US President Joe Biden: Move shows Russia’s military faces “serious challenges”.

Russia’s decision to withdraw from the Ukrainian city of Kherson, according to US President Joe Biden, demonstrates that its military has “serious challenges.”

Mr. Biden stated that he had anticipated the move for “some time” and that it would permit both sides to “recalibrate their positions” during the winter.

The only significant Ukrainian city to fall to Russian forces in Kherson.

However, Russia’s commander in Ukraine stated earlier on Wednesday that it was no longer viable to supply the city.

Gen. Sergei Surovikin, who was just granted charge, made the announcement alongside the military’s top brass on Russian official television. He announced the complete withdrawal of Russian soldiers from the western bank of the Dnieper River.

In the face of a Ukrainian counteroffensive, Russia’s military objectives have taken a serious hit.

Mr. Biden spoke from the White House following midterm elections in which it appeared his Democratic Party would lose control of the House of Representatives to the opposing Republican Party.

Mr. Biden remarked that it was “interesting” that Moscow “waited until after the election” to announce the pullout, as the president’s political opponents had previously threatened to evaluate US military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Nonetheless, he expressed hope that the “bipartisan approach of confronting Russia’s aggression in Ukraine” would continue.

Ukraine took the decision to withdraw across the Dnieper with care.

After the announcement, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Kiev was moving “very carefully.”

“The enemy does not give us gifts, does not make ‘goodwill gestures’, we win it all,” he told Ukrainians in his nightly address.

After Russia’s declaration, locals in Kherson reported seeing Chechen soldiers from the Russian military in cafes and on the streets.

At a Ukrainian position on the city’s outskirts, soldiers reported that the enemy may be attempting to lure them into a trap, therefore they were proceeding with caution.

