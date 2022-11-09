Joe Biden feels vindicated that abortion and democracy are voter motivators

Biden advisers say they feel validated on their messaging selections the morning after the election.

Exit polls indicate that abortion and safeguarding democracy were also large motivators.

Some of the most critical bright spots around the country are ballot measures that attempt to defend abortion rights.

Advertisement

In the home stretch of the midterm elections, President Biden and his White House began to be on the receiving end of a whole lot of criticism that went something like this: Why wasn’t the president focusing solely on the economy when it is the top and overwhelming issue for most voters?

In other words, why wasn’t the president focusing solely on the economy when it is the top and overwhelming issue for most voters?

This criticism was aimed at the decision made by Biden and his advisers to spend a significant amount of effort and time in the closing stretch of the campaign debating abortion rights and problems connected to defending democracy and the integrity of elections.

This featured a large nighttime speech given by the president in Washington, DC, the week before, in the aftermath of a brutal attack against the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Biden advisers say they feel even more validated on their messaging selections the morning after the election.

They refer to numerous exit polls that indicate sure, the economy was a significant incentive for voters; but, other issues such as abortion and safeguarding democracy were also large motivators.

Advertisement

Even while they do not yet know what the final makeup of Congress will be, strategists for Biden believe that some of the most critical bright spots around the country that they have identified are ballot measures that attempt to defend abortion rights.

Also Read Joe Biden avoids the Democratic midterm purge many expected The White House is confident in the outcome of last night's elections....