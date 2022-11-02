Joe Biden to address democracy, political violence from Capitol Hill

US President Joe Biden will address “horrible” political violence in a speech from Capitol Hill.

Biden confident Democrats will retain control of Congress in midterms, White House adviser says.

US President Joe Biden will address “horrible” political violence in a speech from Capitol Hill on Wednesday, according to White House advisers, as the issue looms large ahead of next week’s midterm elections.

Advertisement

“You can expect to hear from him this evening – similar to what he’s been saying for months – that there is a lot at stake [in the midterms], including democracy,” White House Deputy Chief of Staff Jen O’Malley Dillon said.

The speech comes on the heels of last year’s deadly attack on the US Capitol and the weekend attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a fellow Democrat, according to senior White House adviser Anita Dunn.

“He’ll be making the speech from Capitol Hill … because on Jan. 6 we saw violence veering towards subverting democratic processes,” Dunn said.

Advertisement