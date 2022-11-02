Joe Biden to address democracy, political violence from Capitol Hill

Joe Biden thinks Griner should be released immediately
President Joe Biden has made it plain that WNBA star Brittney Griner...
US President Joe Biden will address “horrible” political violence in a speech from Capitol Hill on Wednesday, according to White House advisers, as the issue looms large ahead of next week’s midterm elections.
“You can expect to hear from him this evening – similar to what he’s been saying for months – that there is a lot at stake [in the midterms], including democracy,” White House Deputy Chief of Staff Jen O’Malley Dillon said.
The speech comes on the heels of last year’s deadly attack on the US Capitol and the weekend attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a fellow Democrat, according to senior White House adviser Anita Dunn.
“He’ll be making the speech from Capitol Hill … because on Jan. 6 we saw violence veering towards subverting democratic processes,” Dunn said.
“The threat of political violence which most Americans find abhorrent, the idea that you would use violence to further your political aims, it’s something that unites almost all Americans and that we can all be united against. We’ve seen horrible things happen quite recently.”
Prosecutors said Pelosi’s alleged attacker hoped to hold her hostage and threatened to break her kneecaps.
Biden, who will attend a Democratic National Committee event on Capitol Hill at 7 p.m./2300 GMT, is confident that Democrats will retain control of Congress in the midterm elections next week, according to O’Malley Dillon.
That optimism contrasts with most midterm forecasts, which predict Republicans will almost certainly take control of the House while the Senate is a toss-up.
Looking forward to 2024, Dunn stated that Biden intends to run for re-election, as he has previously stated. Though no formal announcement has been made, she stated that “we are engaged in some planning.”
Republican Donald Trump, Biden’s predecessor, has openly hinted at another presidential run.
On January 6, 2021, Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to prevent the official certification of Biden’s victory in the November 2020 election.
Despite the fact that dozens of courts, state officials, and members of Trump’s own administration have rejected his false claims that his election defeat was the result of widespread fraud, he has continued to make them since leaving office.
A sizable number of Americans appear to believe the false claims. According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Monday, 49% of Americans believe voter fraud is a widespread problem, with 34% of Democrats and 69% of Republicans believing so.
44% of Americans believe the US election is rigged, including 28% of Democrats and 62% of Republicans.
Despite these beliefs, 67% of respondents, including large majorities of Democrats and Republicans, said they were confident their own ballots would be counted correctly.
Catch all the US News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.