Justin Trudeau calls China’s election intervention ‘aggressive’

Officials reportedly informed Mr. Trudeau that at least 11 candidates in the 2019 federal elections were supported by China.

China has “no interest,” according to a representative for the foreign ministry, in the domestic issues of Canada.

Local television Global News claimed that anonymous intelligence officials had said Beijing had given the candidates money and that Chinese operatives had advised many of the candidates’ campaigns.

Advertisement

In one instance, $250,000 (£160,000) in funding was sent through the office of a provincial MP with a seat in Ontario.

The operation, which was apparently overseen from China’s consulate in Toronto, also allegedly aimed to embed agents into the offices of sitting MPs in an effort to sway policy.

And efforts were also made to “co-opt and corrupt” former Canadian officials in a bid to gain influence within political circles. Also Read Justin Trudeau: We can smash one of the defining inequalities of our time The 1995 World Conference on Women convened by the United Nations was... Advertisement