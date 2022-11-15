Kari Lake loses race for governorship in Arizona

Kari Lake embraced President Trump’s baseless charges of voter fraud.

Arizona is a battleground state and will play a key role in the 2024 presidential election.

Republicans gained ground in the House of Representatives.

Advertisement

Kari Lake, who embraced former President Trump’s baseless charges of voter fraud in 2020, lost her attempt to become Arizona’s next governor, Edison Research projected Monday.

Arizona is a battleground state and will play a key role in the 2024 presidential election, making the governor’s race one of the most important in the general election.

Lake had sworn to outlaw the state’s mail-in voting, which conspiracy theorists wrongly believe is susceptible to fraud, creating voter skepticism regarding the security of a voting technique utilized by hundreds of thousands of Americans.

Her defeat ended a successful week for Democrats, who thwarted Republicans’ hopes for a midterm “red wave.”

Vice President Kamala Harris broke ties to keep Democrats in control of the U.S. Senate. If Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock beats Republican Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff on Dec. 6, the party might take complete majority control.

Democrats won governorships, and congressional, and statehouse races despite record inflation, including rising gas and food costs. Democrats were able to limit their losses by mobilizing people furious with the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling.

Advertisement

Nonetheless, Republicans continued to gain ground in the House of Representatives. Republicans have 212 seats, Democrats 206, with 218 needed for a majority. Republicans would be able to thwart President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda if they held the House.

Also Read Control of Congress is uncertain following midterm election in US Control of Congress is uncertain following the midterm election in the US....

It could be many days before enough House elections have concluded to decide which party will control the 435-member chamber.

A former television news anchor, Lake was among a line of Trump-aligned Republican candidates who fell in battleground state elections. Additionally, voters in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin rejected election deniers in gubernatorial and other statewide elections.

In Arizona, Biden narrowly defeated Trump in the 2020 election. Hobbs gained global recognition when she defended Arizona’s election results against Trump’s allegations of voting fraud.

Her victory on Monday marks a pickup for the Democrats of a governorship now held by the Republican Doug Ducey.

Advertisement

Arizona continued to count votes for nearly a week after the November 8 election. Arizona mandates the verification of early ballot signatures before processing. Hundreds of thousands of early ballots were cast on Election Day, officials reported.

Republican votes were suppressed, according to Lake and Trump, because of brief issues with electronic vote-counting devices in Maricopa County on Election Day.

A judge refused a plea to extend polling place hours, stating that Republicans had failed to produce proof that the issue disenfranchised voters.

Lake said the long counting process “tramples” voters’ rights and shows Arizona’s election system needs improvement.

“We can’t be the laughing stock of elections anymore here in Arizona, and when I’m governor, I will not allow it,” she said.

Also Read Democrats wins Arizona and Arizona remains close Sen. Mark Kelly's win in Arizona leaves Democrats one seat away from...