Kate Moss’s home has acknowledged stabbing his parents.

He was given a restraining order.

William Warrington, 40, pled guilty to manslaughter.

A guy who was given a restraining order for putting unwelcome goods at Kate Moss’s home has acknowledged stabbing his parents.

William Warrington, 40, pled guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility for killing his parents.

Divorced victims were located in Gloucestershire in March.

Cheltenham’s Warrington rejected murder charges but admitted killing his parents in court.

Anna Vigars KC, prosecutor, said the Crown accepted the pleas.

Mr. Warrington was found dead at a Cheltenham home after a 6.25am assault.

His ex-wife was located 15 miles from Cheltenham in Bourton-on-the-Water.

Cheltenham’s Warrington has been kept at Broadmoor Hospital after the killing.

In 2019, he was handed a restraining order after leaving Kate Moss cake, flowers, champagne, and a metal helmet with a threatening note.

Prosecutor Richard Atkins said his actions’ stressed the celebrity and her family’

Warrington was detained under the Mental Health Act after attacking his housemate with a knife on February 17.

He went to Wotton Lawn in Gloucester.

On March 1, Warrington was granted unescorted leave to the unit’s courtyard and was recorded on CCTV exiting through the reception front door.

By midnight, employees noticed he was missing and notified police.

Warrington was picked up at 9.45pm from Wotton Lawn and driven to Bourton-on-the-Water, which he had booked that morning as ‘Peter’

Warrington got a taxi to drop him off five miles from his mother’s house.

Mrs. Vigars: ‘He broke in and killed his mother.’

After killing Valerie Warrington, he allegedly fell asleep in the home before driving over her body on the yard.

He drove his mother’s car to Cheltenham and bought wine before parking near his father’s home in Sherborne Place.

Police were summoned when Mr. Warrington’s neighbors heard loud banging noises.

They heard Clive Warrington yelling, “Why are you doing this?”

Mrs. Vigars stated.

Police found Mr. Warrington’s bloody body at home.

Post-mortem examination found knife wounds to his head, face, eyes, and throat.

Mrs. Warrington suffered eye injuries, a cut throat, and car damage.

After Mr. and Mrs. Warrington’s deaths, their family thanked well-wishers for the ‘outpouring of love and support.’

They said, ‘We’re devastated by our parents’ sudden death.’

