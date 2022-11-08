Kathy Hochul says Zeldin has “soundbites” but she has “sound policy”

How the midterm elections will affect US stocks
Kathy Hochul, the governor of New York, spoke with local leaders at an Upper East Side subway station at her first official campaign event on Election Day. She discussed one of the most contentious issues: crime.
According to Hochul, fighting crime—a key component of Zeldin’s opponent campaign—is not ultimately a campaign topic for her because she has already been doing it as governor.
“If they are thinking Lee Zeldin is going to defend democracy when he had a chance to stand up and call out the insurrectionists, what did he do that day?
He went and blamed the Democrats and voted against certifying Joe Biden as our president. That’s how you subvert democracy. That’s exhibit A of subverting democracy,” Hochul said.
Hochul also said she and New York City Mayor Eric Adams are “partners” in fighting crime.
“This is not an election issue for me. We said we’re going to partner together, for the first time the governor of New York will actually be engaged in helping the mayor of the city. That relationship has only grown stronger; you can ask Mayor Adams himself,” she said.
At the 86th Street station, Hochul made an appearance alongside Representatives Carolyn Maloney, Jerry Nadler, Liz Krueger, Rebecca Seawright, and Mark Levine, the Borough President of Manhattan.
Asked if there is anything New Yorkers might not know about her, she said it might be “how tough I am.”
