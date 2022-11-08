Kathy Hochul says Zeldin has “soundbites” but she has “sound policy”

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke with local leaders at an Upper East Side subway station at her first official campaign event on Election Day.

Fighting crime was not ultimately a campaign topic for her because she has already been doing it as governor, she said.

Kathy Hochul, the governor of New York, spoke with local leaders at an Upper East Side subway station at her first official campaign event on Election Day. She discussed one of the most contentious issues: crime.

According to Hochul, fighting crime—a key component of Zeldin’s opponent campaign—is not ultimately a campaign topic for her because she has already been doing it as governor.

“The difference is soundbites versus actually sound policy.

It’s real easy to get out there stand on a street corner and scream about crime, but when you oppose every single sensible gun safety piece of legislation that we have put forward here in the state, but also when you had a chance to stand up in Congress for the first meaningful gun safety legislation bipartisan – other Republicans voted for this – he could not even do that.

He didn’t bother to show up in Congress to vote to fund the police – so the record is clear,” she said.

“We’re working on it; he talks about it,” Hochul added.

"If they are thinking Lee Zeldin is going to defend democracy when he had a chance to stand up and call out the insurrectionists, what did he do that day? He went and blamed the Democrats and voted against certifying Joe Biden as our president. That's how you subvert democracy. That's exhibit A of subverting democracy," Hochul said. Hochul also said she and New York City Mayor Eric Adams are "partners" in fighting crime. "This is not an election issue for me. We said we're going to partner together, for the first time the governor of New York will actually be engaged in helping the mayor of the city. That relationship has only grown stronger; you can ask Mayor Adams himself," she said. At the 86th Street station, Hochul made an appearance alongside Representatives Carolyn Maloney, Jerry Nadler, Liz Krueger, Rebecca Seawright, and Mark Levine, the Borough President of Manhattan. Asked if there is anything New Yorkers might not know about her, she said it might be "how tough I am." "I call myself a street fighter from Buffalo. I have had to come up through a lot of tough knocks, as a lot of women do. You have to break down a lot of barriers, but that makes you stronger, makes you tougher to be able to handle the challenges," Hochul said. "There is nothing I can't handle" she continued, adding the election has "elevated" her strength and desire to serve New York.