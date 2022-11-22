Keir Starmer warns corporations to reduce immigration

The days of “cheap labor” must come to an end, says the leader of the UK’s main opposition party.

Sir Keir Starmer urges the creation of a strategy to educate British workers and shift the economy away from its “low-pay model”.

Sir Keir Sunak has outlined the immigration policies that a Labor administration would implement if they win the upcoming general election.

He acknowledged the need for qualified foreign workers, though, and pledged to take a “pragmatic” stance on immigration.

His remarks come at a time when employers are requesting more foreign workers to spur economic expansion.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s speech on Monday was followed by the Labor leader’s address to the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) conference in Birmingham.

Advertisement Mr. Sunak told business leaders having “proper control of our borders” was one of the immediate benefits of Brexit and said curbing illegal migration was the “country’s number one priority right now”.

He remarked after Tony Danker, director-general of the CBI, stated that in order to spur economic recovery in the UK, which is experiencing a severe recession, more foreign workers are needed.