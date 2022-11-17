Advertisement
Kenyan couple’s bodies recovered from building

Kenyan couple’s bodies recovered from building

  • Kenyan man and his wife killed in building collapse near Nairobi.
  • Neighboring six-story structure that was under construction collapsed on top of it.
  • Emergency workers have confirmed that three survivors have been taken to a nearby hospital.
The bodies of a Kenyan man and his wife have been recovered from the debris of their home, which was obliterated when a neighboring six-story structure that was under construction collapsed on top of it. The building was demolished in the incident, An emergency worker has confirmed to the Media.

A local mortuary has been contacted and the bodies have been transported there.

The news site Nation says that emergency personnel have stated that three survivors have been transported to a hospital.

According to the report, members of the Disaster Response Unit have arrived at the area in the vicinity of Nairobi, the nation’s capital.

