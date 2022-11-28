Kim Jong Un plans ‘world’s most powerful’ nuclear force

The directive follows a November 18 “test launch of a new kind” of intercontinental ballistic missile.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is planning to build “the world’s most powerful” nuclear force, state news agency reported on Sunday.

The “ultimate goal” behind North Korea’s nuclear program was to possess an “absolute force, unprecedented in the century,” Kim said Saturday as part of an order promoting dozens of military officials, the agency reported.

The directive follows a November 18 “test launch of a new kind” of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), according to North Korea.

According to media, the missile was a Hwaseong-17, a massive rocket that is theoretically capable of delivering a nuclear payload to the continental United States.

In his remarks, Kim praised the authorities that created the new missile.

He called the missile “the world’s strongest strategic weapon” and said it represented “a wonderful leap forward in the development of the technology of mounting nuclear warheads on ballistic missiles.”

With the development of the new ICBM, Kim said North Korea had demonstrated to the world “the confident, ever-victorious future of our state advancing toward the goal of building the world’s strongest army.” Scientists from North Korea’s Academy of Defense Science recently wrote a letter to Kim saying that a recent test firing constituted a “great historic achievement” for the country and demonstrated North Korea’s sovereignty. The letter was submitted to Kim. The launch was attended by Kim personally, along with a kid who many assume to be his daughter Ju Ae. According to Ankit Panda, a senior scholar in the nuclear policy program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Pyongyang also published a video of the missile launch. This was just the third time that Pyongyang has done so since the beginning of 2017. Advertisement Although the test demonstrated that Pyongyang is capable of launching a large intercontinental ballistic missile and keeping it in the air for more than an hour, North Korea has not yet shown that it is able to place a warhead atop a long-range ballistic missile – projectiles that are fired into space – that is able to survive the fiery reentry into the atmosphere of Earth. However, researchers believe that North Korea is improving its capabilities as it conducts more tests on a regular basis. Also Read United States blames China, Russia in aiding N. Korea leader Kim Jong Un The 15-member Security Council met on Wednesday to discuss North Korea. China...