Klobuchar blames GOP midterm losses on candidate quality, Trump, and abortion

Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar says the GOP underperformance in the midterm elections was due to a variety of factors.

She cited the caliber of the Democratic candidates, Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion, and voter reaction to former President Donald Trump’s involvement in the party.

The Minnesota Democrat said passing the Electoral Count Act is a top priority for lame-duck lawmakers.

Republican underperformance in the 2022 midterm elections, according to Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar, was due to a variety of factors, including the caliber of the Democratic candidates, the Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion, and voter reaction to former President Donald Trump’s involvement in the party.

“We had some incredible candidates in the Senate and the House,” she said “No. 2, when you have a situation that defies the tides of history, it’s got to be something monumental going on and in this case, it was a rejection of the orthodoxy of the Republican’s position. You have so many of their candidates, basically, wanting an abortion ban put in place.”

“And finally, democracy was on the line. If the Republican Party wants to keep allowing Donald Trump to pick their candidates, you’re gonna see the kind of results that you’re seeing in red states, blue states and purple states,” she added.

She added that passing the Electoral Count Act during the lame-duck session is a top priority for her and her fellow lawmakers.

“In Washington, we have a bunch of things on our plate, including getting the defense bill done with Ukraine right before us and the strides that [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky is making against [Russia President] Vladimir Putin. On our plate is the end-of-the-year budget bill to make sure we get that right. As you know, the Electoral Count Act, an effort that I’m leading with Susan Collins and Joe Manchin and others, so we don’t have Jan. 6 happen again. All of that is immediately when we get back.”

