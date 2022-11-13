Advertisement
  Lancashire Police officer accuses with attempted murder
Lancashire Police officer accuses with attempted murder

Lancashire Police officer accuses with attempted murder

  • A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with an incident at a hotel in Manchester.
  • A woman was discovered with injuries inside the hotel and taken to hospital.
  • The woman’s condition has remained unchanged since her arrival at the hospital on Thursday.
After a lady was discovered with injuries inside a hotel, a Lancashire police officer has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the incident.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) stated on Thursday that they were made aware of concerns over the welfare of a woman at a hotel located on Brook Street in the city center of Manchester.

She was transferred to the hospital, where her condition has remained unchanged since her arrival.

James Riley, who is 27 years old and works for the Lancashire Police, has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday in the city of Manchester.

Detectives at the GMP pleaded with anyone who has information to get in touch with them.

Officer Mr. Riley, who was assigned to the South division of Lancashire Police, was placed on administrative leave and the investigation was handed over to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, according to a statement released by the force.

It would be “inappropriate to comment any further at this stage”, the force added.

