Russia’s Sergei Lavrov says Ukraine’s peace terms are “unrealistic.”

Mr. Lavrov told reporters in Bali, Indonesia, that he had spoken with the presidents of France and Germany about the Ukraine situation. He then accused Kyiv of delaying any possible conclusion.

He said Ukraine wouldn’t negotiate to Moscow and had unrealistic peace requirements.

The Kremlin official said the UN committed to remove barriers to Russian grain and fertilizer exports.

Russia has long complained about agriculture export restrictions, even though they aren’t targeted by Western sanctions.

Despite the obstacles, Mr. Lavrov said Russia had shipped 10.5 million tons of food, mostly wheat.

“I hope these pledges are kept. The UN secretary general swore to me that this is a priority,” he said.

Indonesian authorities claimed Mr. Lavrov was hospitalized after arriving in Bali for the G20 conference.

Wayan Koster, the governor of Bali, was “immediately returned” after a “check-up” at Sanglah Hospital in Denpasar.

Three additional Indonesian government and medical authorities stated he was there.

The Russian foreign ministry called hospitalization claims “fake news.”

