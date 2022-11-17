Los Angeles elects Karen Bass as first woman mayor

Former Republican property developer and lifelong Democrat Rick Caruso were defeated by longtime Democrat Karen Bass.

She succeeds Eric Garcetti but whose confirmation has stalled.

With over three-quarters of votes recorded, Bass held a lead of approximately 46,500 votes.

Karen Bass has been elected mayor of Los Angeles, according to Wednesday’s vote predictions, giving her the first woman to lead the nation’s second-largest city.

ick Caruso, who spent an eye-popping $100 million of his own money on the race, was defeated by lifelong Democrat and longtime congresswoman Karen Bass, who is black and a lifelong Democrat. Caruso spent an eye-popping $100 million of his own money on the race.

Caruso, who is white and 63 years old, outspent his opponent, who is 69 years old, by a factor of more than 11, blanketing local airwaves with sleek advertisements promising to solve Los Angeles’ persistent homelessness issue.

Despite renouncing his Republican Party membership and registering as a Democrat at the beginning of the year, liberal Los Angeles was unconvinced.

According to a tally released on Wednesday, with over three-quarters of the votes recorded, Bass held a lead of approximately 46,500 votes, which local media deemed “insurmountable.”

Election authorities are scheduled to certify the results on December 5 as counting continues.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Bass has a well-earned reputation as a public servant, having served as a community organizer before being elected to the California state assembly and then the United States House of Representatives.

She succeeds Eric Garcetti, who was chosen as President Joe Biden’s ambassador to India more than a year ago, but whose confirmation has stalled. Garcetti was previously the mayor of Los Angeles.

Bass will be in charge of a city plagued by homelessness, where tens of thousands of people sleep in tents in rusted RVs and many suffer from mental illness or substance abuse.

This issue is exacerbated by some of the most expensive housing in the nation, in a state and city where the cost of living is high and taxes are far higher than the national average.

Bass will also assume leadership of a city that is preparing to host the 2028 Olympic Games, is the global capital of film and remains the destination of choice for tens of thousands of young creatives from around the globe every year.

Bass will be the first woman to hold the top position in City Hall, but not the first Black mayor. This distinction belonged to Tom Bradley, who was elected in 1973 and served for twenty years.

