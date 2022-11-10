Lt. Gov. Duncan of Georgia says Trump “got fired” and DeSantis won

Klobuchar blames GOP midterm losses on candidate quality, Trump, and abortion
Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar says the GOP underperformance in the midterm elections...
Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan told media that Republicans dismissed Trump following Tuesday’s election.
“Make three successful phone calls. One is to tell Donald Trump to stay out of Georgia for four weeks. He is toxic, he would do nothing to help the ticket. Secondly, I would pick up the phone and call Brian Kemp and ask him for his help. Apologize for not endorsing him during the primary against David Perdue. And third, I would call Ron DeSantis and ask him to come to Georgia as often as he possibly can the next four weeks. That would be a winning recipe for Herschel Walker,” Duncan told media.
