  • Lt. Gov. Duncan of Georgia says Trump “got fired” and DeSantis won
  • Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said Republicans dismissed Trump following Tuesday’s election.
  • Walker needs to make three crucial calls, according to Duncan, if he wants to go to the runoff.
  • Tell Donald Trump to stay out of Georgia for four weeks. Apologize for not endorsing him during the primary.
Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan told media that Republicans dismissed Trump following Tuesday’s election.

“There’s no way to deny the Donald Trump got fired Tuesday night. The search committee has brought a few names to the top of the list, and Ron DeSantis is one of them. Ron DeSantis is being rewarded for a new thought process with Republicans and that solid leadership,” he said Thursday.
Herschel Walker, a Republican running for the Senate in Georgia, needs to make three crucial calls, according to Duncan, if he wants to go to the runoff.

“Make three successful phone calls. One is to tell Donald Trump to stay out of Georgia for four weeks. He is toxic, he would do nothing to help the ticket. Secondly, I would pick up the phone and call Brian Kemp and ask him for his help. Apologize for not endorsing him during the primary against David Perdue. And third, I would call Ron DeSantis and ask him to come to Georgia as often as he possibly can the next four weeks. That would be a winning recipe for Herschel Walker,” Duncan told media.

